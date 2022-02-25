Gerreddi - Circles [Label submitted]
DMV Legend drops new street club anthem called "Circles"!! The video has an appearance by The best boxer of all time
@Floydmayweather!
#Gerreddi #Doncap #Specialent #CirclesStream "CIRCLES"
Stream "CIRCLES" https://open.spotify.com/track/2MEgkp...
Shot by #kuuthedirector
Follow Gerreddi
https://instagram.com/gerreddi
https://twitter.com/gerreddi
https://fb.com/gerreddi
www.gerreddi.com
