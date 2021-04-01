New Footage Released Shows George Floyd Pleaded With Officers! "I'm Not A Bad Guy"
The jury of the Derek Chauvin trial has been shown footage from the body-cams of the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. In the footage, a visibly distressed Floyd can be seen begging the officers not to shoot him, and pleading with them, saying "I'm not a bad guy." This is only the third day of the trial, which is expected to last a month. If Chauvin is found guilty of the charges then he could be jailed for decades. Posted By Persist
