J Cole Arrives In Rwanda After Signing Deal To Play Professionally In The African Basketball League!
Rapper J. Cole is set to play professional basketball for the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League, according to an official with direct knowledge of the deal. The rapper will bring star power to the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League, which is set to showcase 12 teams. J. Cole's signing with Rwanda is expected to become official Thursday. He arrived in Rwanda on Saturday and is in quarantine, according to The Undefeated. Posted by Abdul
