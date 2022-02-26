Put Him To Sleep: Tow Truck Driver Gets Knocked Out Cold In The Middle Of His Shift!

YORK, PA — York police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who assaulted a tow truck driver last week in York, knocking him unconscious to the ground. It happened shortly before 1:25pm Wednesday in the 100 block of South Penn Street. Video of the attack shows a man in a black hoodie walking up behind the tow truck driver and slugging him in the face. The driver hit his face on the back of his truck on the way down, before laying motionless on the ground, the footage further shows. The suspect then got back into his car and drove off. The tow truck driver was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed but serious injuries. Authorities believe road rage may be at cause, but it isn’t clear what led up to the incident. posted by JR