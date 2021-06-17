VooDoo Beads - Scar [Label Submitted]
voodoo beads OUT ON ALL OUTLETS "RED FIFTIES, WHITE LINES, AND BLUE HUNNIDS" - DROPPING JULY 4TH!!! true story when your at the cross-roads what choice will you make? WHEN THE SPIRITUAL WORLD CROSSES PATHS WITH THE PHYSICAL WORLD MARK 8:36 And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? ARTIST: SCAR TEFILAH SELAHSSIE IG @ SCARSELAHSSIE PRODUCER: BUCKROLL BEATS SHOT AND EDITED BY: DREAM ABOVE THE VISION.
