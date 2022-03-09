Japan's Killing Stone That Imprisoned A Chaotic Demon For 1000 years... Cracks Open.. Continually Spewing Out Poisonous Gas! (Commentary News)

"An ancient Japanese boulder that's 'Imprisoned a demon for 1,000 years' has mysteriously split in two with fear that dark forces have been unleashed.

The Sessho-seki aka The Killing Stone, is a volcanic rock that supposedly houses an evil spirit and sits on an active volcano in central Japan, not far from Tokyo.

According to Japanese mythology, the stone is believed to have hosted an evil spirit and be so powerful that it kills anyone who comes in contact with it

After the stone's split in two on March 5th, Japanese locals and online users have raised concerns of the stone continually spewing out poisonous gas.

The stone is believed to be the transformed body of Tamamo-no-Mae, a beautiful woman who was exposed as a nine-tailed fox working for an evil daimyō plotting to kill Emperor Konoe and take his throne.

According to the otogi-zōshi, when the nine-tailed fox was killed by the famous warrior Miura-no-suke, its body became the Sessho-seki.

Later, a Buddhist priest called Genno stopped for a rest near the stone and was threatened by the spirit of Tamamo-no-Mae.

Genno performed exorcism rituals and begged the spirit to consider her salvation. Tamamo-no-Mae relented and swore never to haunt the stone again.

Officials in the region said there had been a crack in the stone for some time and that rain and freezing temperatures may have led to the splitting of the stone.

Masaharu Sugawara, chairman of the Nasu Kogen Yumoto Guide Club, said: "It's natural, so it can't be helped but it's a shame because it's a symbol of the local area."

The stone was registered as a local historic site in 1957 and was mentioned in Matsuo Basho's seminal work The Narrow Road to the Deep North." - patrynworldlatestnews

Posted by Thrillz