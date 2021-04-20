George Floyd's Family Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict!
George Floyd’s family on Tuesday reacted to jurors' verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial. The 12-person jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all charges including second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, concluding that the ex-cop's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death. Members of Floyd's family watched and reacted to the verdict playing out live on TV. Posted By Persist
