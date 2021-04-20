George Floyd's Family Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict!

BROKEN? 58,346 views

George Floyd’s family on Tuesday reacted to jurors' verdict in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial. The 12-person jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all charges including second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, concluding that the ex-cop's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death. Members of Floyd's family watched and reacted to the verdict playing out live on TV. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS