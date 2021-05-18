Bad A$$ Kid Of The Week: Little Boy Thought He Could Catch Objects Off The Screen, Destroyed The T.V!
the little boy was trying to catch something in the TV, but he was not able to touch those things. That's why, he took a stick and tried to break the screen in order to get them. When he was trying to do that, his mom heard the sound of the smash and she ran out of the kitchen to stop him. Posted By PSmooth
