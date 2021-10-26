Lightning Striking In Super Slo-Mo Is A Sight To Behold!
A clip from Discovery Channel's "Raging Planet" on the subject of lightning. If you find lightning a facinating and beautiful force, then check this clip out. The camera technology has gotten to where scientists have been able to record and playback a lightning strike at over 200X slower with really cool results. Posted By Ghost
