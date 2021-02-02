LeBron James Speaks Out On What Happened Courtside With Wife Of Hawks Player!
Lebron James speaks out on fans with courtside seats at Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks which prompted officials to halt play with a less-than-cordial back-and-forth with LeBron James. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 107-99 road win. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner confirmed that the featured heckler along with three other people in her party were indeed ejected. Posted By Persist
