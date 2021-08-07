Detective Adopts Boy Who Was Stabbed & Set On Fire By His Father Ronnie O'neal!
In a trial that captivated the nation earlier this year, Ronnie Oneal III insisted on acting as his own attorney in a capital murder case. He would end up being convicted of murdering his girlfriend and their daughter, stabbing their son, Ronnie, and trying to set the boy on fire. Little Ronnie survived and testified against his father, and now has a new loving family thanks to one detective. Posted By Persist
