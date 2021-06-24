Cold-Blooded: 35-Year-Old Mother From Las Vegas, Killed Her 7-Year-Old Son Because She Wanted To Start A "New Life" W/ Another Man!

"35-year-old San Jose, California woman Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is accused of killing her 7-year-old son and then dumping his body, and police say she did it to start âa new life.â

KLAS reports that Moreno Rodriguez is believed to have killed her son, Liam Husted, and later dumped his body in Mountain Springs just outside of Las Vegas. She was arrested earlier this month in Denver, after hikers in the area discovered the body of a then-unidentified child near some bushes by a dirt road. She also left a message to the father of her child before Husted was found dead, in which she wrote, âIâm going to try and get a house for Liam and I, and we can talk about this in the future.â

âThereâs every indication that when she left San Jose that she was intending on starting a new life," authorities from the Las Vegas Metro Homicide team explained. When she was arrested, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that she "was dressed up and had makeup." She was arrested earlier this month while eating at a restaurant with a man." - KLAS

