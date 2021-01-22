Dave Chappelle Cancels Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19!
Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be cancelled. Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been cancelled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic. Posted By Persist
