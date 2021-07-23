He Asked For That: Crackhead Climbs To The Top Of Home Depot Containers & Gets Blasted By The Sprinkler System!
The crazy man climbed to the top of the Home Depot containers and lit his lighter beneath the sprinkler system. The sheer force of the water pressure blew up off the beam and onto the container. Police later arrived on scene and He was arrested. Via Juan Hernandez. Posted By Persist
