Whoa: Dashcam Video Shows Car Launching In The Air Off Highway Overpass & Crashing!
A couple is having a conversation in the car when another car is shown launching through an overpass barrier from the upper left corner. The vehicle gets serious air as the woman in the car screams when it crashes nose-first into the road the couple was driving on. Miraculously, the driver, which was the only occupant inside, survived. Posted By Persist
