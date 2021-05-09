He's Heated: Man Confronts BLM Protesters Blocking Traffic!
The video was taken during a protest to honor the life of Marvin Scott III, a 26-year-old Black man who died in March while in police custody at a Texas jail. Protesters marched through Plano and Frisco, Texas, and at one point, some demonstrators stalled traffic while heading toward a Chick-fil-A parking lot. At that time, video footage captured a man storming at protesters while screaming obscenities. Posted By Persist
