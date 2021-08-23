LaLa Jacey - I Need Money [DIR Enterprise Submitted]

Raised in East Decatur GA, 21- year-old rising artist LaLa Jacey has been making a name for herself through East Decatur. LaLa Jacey gained a local fan base, by the services she provides in the beauty industry. She is a very well known lash tech in Decatur/Atlanta which gave her an outlet to promote her music through the fan base she gained from her rising lash business “ LALA-LAND WORLDWIDE”. The artist was inspired to do music by her brothers who are a part of a local group called “B4L” -Brothers 4 Life. LaLa Jacey then appeared on a song called “Together” with one of the upcoming artists from the B4L group. The artist then took on a full time music and lash tech career releasing her first EP “ WELCOME TO LALA LAND” . This is just the beginning of this upcoming artist's career. She hopes to one day work with the celebrity artist Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and City Girls.



Social Media: @LaLaJaceyy

Business: [email protected]