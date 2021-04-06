Tennessee Man Arrested For Attempting To Provide Material Support To ISIS!
Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as “Abu Hamza,” 31, was arrested on March 24, 2021, in Knoxville following the return of a federal grand jury indictment charging him with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Carpenter’s trial is set for June 1, 2021. Posted By Persist
