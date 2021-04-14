Footage Of G Herbo Arrest Video After Allegedly Beating Ari Fletcher!

ATLANTA, GA — From the police report: "On 4/17/19, I, Officer Codner responded to a fight call at [address redacted]. As I was walking up the stairs to the home, I saw a cell phone that looked to have been thrown and was broken in several pieces. The front door was open and the house alarm was going off. The victim came outside visibly shaken and angry. Her name is Ariana Fletcher [contact information redacted]. Fletcher stated that her ex-boyfriend and father to her child hit her and dragged her by her hair. Her hair weave was visibly halfway pulled out and she had visible scratches on her right arm and wrist area. The accused was not on scene at the time of my arrival.



I walked inside the house and saw several pieces of glass on the floor, the tv and lamp turned over leading me to believe a fight had taken place. The victim stated that she and her babies father got into a physical fight and he had left with the child. She gave me description of the vehicle and I relayed that information to dispatch so other units could look for the car. Approximately one minute later, the suspect arrived back at the house with the child, neither of the two appeared to be injured.



Unit 3286 detained the suspect, Herbert Wright [better known as the rapper G Herbo] where he stated he went to the house to get some of his jewelry back from her and see his child. He stated she would not give all of his property back and they started to argue but he did not hit her. He stated he left the house with the child because she was "acting crazy".