Well Damn: Inter Gender MMA Match Takes Place In Poland!
MMA fans were outraged after a female fighter was battered by a male opponent during an inter-gender fight in Poland. Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestler and fitness instructor who regularly shows off her bulging biceps online. But they were not enough to defend her against Piotrek Muaboy. The event was held in the Polish city of Czestochowa. Posted By Persist
