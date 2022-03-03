He Got Excuses: Florida Man Blames Putin's "Nuclear War" For Why He Was Speeding!
A Florida man tried to place blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin for why he was caught speeding by a County deputy. The man gave several excuses to the deputy, saying he had just gotten the car he was driving and that he had been trying to get the car “out of sport mode.” He also said he sped up to try and get ahead of another driver. Finally, the driver decided to “tell the truth” and revealed his real reason for speeding. Posted By Persist
