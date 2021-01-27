Lil Noah James - Mamba Time (2k21 Rmx) [Maziv Records Submitted]
Lil Noah James drops another video, this time the 10 year old dedicates this song to the late great Kobe Bryant. This remix video to his original song 2k21 highlights Noah’s rap skills along with Kobe’s highlights in video game form. This video is a hip hop and a gamers dream rolled into one.
