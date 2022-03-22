Street Justice: Man Get Gets Manhandled By Male Customers After Attempting To Rape A Woman Inside Walmart!

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up to me; not thinking that somebody is going to come up to me; touching me, it’s just scary as a female too,” Makaila Carroll said. According to an arrest form, the victim was shopping when she was attacked. Bredan Harvey, 28, allegedly approached the woman from behind, pulling up her dress while touching her backside, according to the report. When she turned around, police say he pushed her to the ground, ripping off her undergarments while trying to touch her below the waist. Two witnesses saw what was happening and removed Harvey from the woman. “I don’t even know what to say, I’m at a loss of words. Where is the protection? It’s a shame, it’s a shame there are kids that come here, there are families,” Kayla Carter said. Miami-Dade officers arrested Harvey on Sunday night. Harvey was in bond court Monday where a judge revealed that he was already on probation. Harvey was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the Walmart. The judge set bond at $50,000. Credit Video @onlyindade | Posted by JR