What A Cruel World: Black Man Receives Racist Receipt From Black-Owned Business… Gets Offered Free Passes & Fries As A Form Of Apology!

An apology has been issued by a local adventure park franchise in Snellville in response to a racial slur on a receipt, according to CBS46.



It all started when the customer posted a photo of his receipt on Instagram, stating that the staff had discriminated against him because he was black.



Stepfan Black states that a receipt he received on Saturday trashed his family’s trip to the adventure park.



Black asserted that when he started complaining to staff about his less-than-pleasant experience, they took his receipt and never returned it to him.



After contacting the venue several times and receiving no response, he said he made the decision to go public by sharing the photo of the original receipt.



He shared the post with his 16,000 Instagram followers, who responded in droves.



The company stated, in part, that it is a black-owned business that does not tolerate racism, that the employee was fired, and that they apologized for what occurred. Posted by JR