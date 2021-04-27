Black Woman Gets Kicked Off Southwest Flight For Pulling Her Mask Down At The Restroom ... Claims Flight Attendant Is Racist!
A Black woman claims she was booted off a Southwest Airlines flight due to a racist flight attendant. A witness claimed she was not wearing a mask when she used the lavatory, but other passengers were not removed for the same offense. As she goes off on the flight attendant, her friend tries to pull her off the aircraft but she turns to the other passengers, tells them they have just witnessed racism. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS