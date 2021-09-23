Screaming For His Life: Uber Driver Gets Assaulted By A Drunken Nutjob!

A 21-year-old Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly attacking an Uber driver, and the disturbing incident was caught on camera. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, the weekend attack on Uber driver Sijo George is difficult to listen to and watch. It happened in a Darien, in neighborhood where many homes sell for well over $1 million. The incident started in Stamford, where George picked up two men who asked to be dropped off at different destinations. At the first stop, both men got out. When George asked if there was another stop, 21-year-old Shandaken Ford grew irate and reached inside the car. Ford’s defense attorney Mark Sherman declined to discuss case specifics, but told Aiello his client is “deeply sorry and regretful for what happened that night.” Sherman said his client plans on working quickly with the court to “make this hard-working man whole and try to begin a healing process for everyone involved.” Posted By PSmooth