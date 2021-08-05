Damn: Woman Found Dead On Hiking Trail After 1st Date With A Cop!
A woman was found dead on an Arizona hiking trail last week after spending less than 24 hours in the state, where she traveled to meet a man for the first time after months of communicating online. Rescue teams found 30-year-old Angela Tramonte off the Echo Canyon Trail, at the 2,706-foot peak, unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Daria Dizdar, a Phoenix cop who Tramonte was with, said she turned back as he continued on the hike. Her cause of death is yet to be determined. Posted By Persist
