Damn: Woman Dead After 17-Year-Old Crashes Lamborghini SUV Into Her Car!
A 32-year-old Los Angeles woman was killed last month in a fatal car collision allegedly caused by a 17-year-old driver whose father is a multimillionaire. Monique Munoz was T-boned by a black Lamborghini SUV, which was a gift to Brendan Khuri from his entrepreneur father James. The teen was booked, but hasn’t yet been charged though he maybe facing manslaughter charges. Posted By Persist
