Sheesh: New Mexico Police Officer Shoots At Fleeing Driver!
The officer learned that Joel Orozco had warrants for his arrest. Orozco refused to get out of the truck and police officials said he started to drive away, dragging the officer. The second responding officer then opened fire. Police officials said Orozco was able to drive off but crashed. Orozco was later arrested. Investigators said they found a loaded handgun in his vehicle. The officer who was dragged suffered a broken leg. Posted By Persist
