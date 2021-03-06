Brooklyn Serial Killer Arrested After Killing 3 Elderly Women In The Same Building!
A handyman who lived in a Brooklyn public housing development for seniors was indicted in the stabbing and strangling deaths of three of his elderly neighbors, who he is accused of killing over a six-year span. Serial killer suspect Kevin Gavin, 66, of the Brownsville neighborhood, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder. Posted By Persist
