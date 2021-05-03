Man Who Killed Teenager Over Rap Music Found Dead In His Jail Cell!
The murder of 17-year old Elijah Al-Amin at a Circle K in Peoria on July 4, 2019, made national headlines. The Apollo High School student was standing by a soda machine in the early morning hours, when Michael Adams pulled out a knife and stabbed Elijah in the back, then slit the teen's throat. Adams was set to go on trial next month, but that's not going to happen. The murder suspect was found dead in his jail cell on April 17, at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix. The exact cause of death is under investigation. Posted By Persist
