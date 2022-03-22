The New Scam: 4 Florida Men Arrested After Installing Devices Inside Gas Pumps That Dropped Prices Down To Pennies!
" Florida officials arrested four men this week, accusing them of using a device on gas pumps that allowed them to pump fuel for pennies on the dollar.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services made the arrests on Wednesday. Commissioner Nikki Fried said she takes these types of crimes seriously.
“Anytime that we’re seeing a theft like this or actual fraud, we have zero tolerance,” Fried said. “And we’re going to come in and it’s a very clear symbol to anyone that may be thinking of doing something like this — we’re going to catch you. “" - WFLA
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS