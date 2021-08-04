Billionaire's Club: Rihanna Is Now Worth $1.7 Billion, Making Her The Richest Female Musician In The World!
Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the second wealthiest female entertainer, after Oprah, and the richest female musician in the world. While Rihanna, 33, may have gotten her start in music — selling 250 million records globally — her makeup brand is what pushed her into the billionaire’s club. Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with a message of inclusivity; the makeup brand has more than 50 shades of foundation. Posted By Persist
