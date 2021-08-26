Nature Is Wild: Crocodile Making Quick Work Out Of This Unsuspecting Cheetah!
On a LIVE safari for WildEarth, &Beyond Phinda guide Busani came across a mother cheetah with two cubs. As one cub approached the waterhole to quench his thirst, Busani noticed a crocodile was lurking in the water nearby. What followed was sad and hard to watch for Busani as he shared immediately afterwards with LIVE viewers across the world.
Sometimes, nature can be harsh and difficult to understand. While we would prefer scenes like this to have happier endings, every animal has its role to play in the ‘circle of life’, even the crocodile. Posted By Ghost
