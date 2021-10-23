All Bad: 2 Florida Teachers Accused Of Stumbling Into The Wrong Apartment & Shooting The Resident!
Two newly hired physical education teachers at a Florida elementary school were arrested after the shooting of a man whose apartment they entered, thinking it belonged to someone else, following a night of drinking. One of the teachers mistakenly climbed into bed with the man, his wife and their baby, and the other teacher went to the bathroom before the male occupant of the house escorted them out. Sheriff Flowers said that the two men apparently thought they were at the home of a woman they had visited several hours earlier. Posted By Persist
