Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II Dies At Age 99!
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, father of Prince Charles and patriarch of a turbulent royal family died at Windsor Castle in England. He was 99. Philip spent 65 years supporting the queen, retiring from his public role in 2017 and staying largely out of the view since. Philip had been hospitalized several times in recent years for various ailments, most recently in February. Posted By Persist
