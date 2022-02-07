She's Gunning For The League: Women's College Basketball Player, Caitlin Clark, Pulled Up Like Curry From The Logo! (46pts Highlights)
"Caitlin Clark of @IowaWBB had 46 points and 10 assists while playing all 40 minutes.
In the last 15 years, the only other NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's player to have 45+ points and 10+ assists while playing the entire game was Kevin Durant in the 2021 playoffs." - StatsBySTATS
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS