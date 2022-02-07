She's Gunning For The League: Women's College Basketball Player, Caitlin Clark, Pulled Up Like Curry From The Logo! (46pts Highlights)

"Caitlin Clark of @IowaWBB had 46 points and 10 assists while playing all 40 minutes. In the last 15 years, the only other NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's player to have 45+ points and 10+ assists while playing the entire game was Kevin Durant in the 2021 playoffs." - StatsBySTATS
Posted by Thrillz

