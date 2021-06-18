Wow: College Student Accused Of Killing His Entire Family After His Dad Told Him To "Find A Job Or Move Out" ... Blames Killings On Masked Intruder!
Alexander Jackson, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, called police Tuesday morning in a panic, claiming a masked intruder had shot him and his father inside their home. When Cedar Rapid officers arrived at the scene, they found Jackson's parents and his 19-year-old sister fatally shot in different rooms of the house. Jackson had suffered a gunshot wound to the foot after what he insisted was a struggle over the rifle with the mysterious man. Jackson admitted that "his father had recently advised that he needed to find a job or move out." It noted that the house showed no signs of being burglarized. Posted By Persist
