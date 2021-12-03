The Future Scary: Engineered Arts Unveils Ameca Humanoid Robot!

BROKEN? 4,405 views

Engineered Arts has unveiled its Ameca robot and it certainly looks like something out of a science fiction film. The video shows the machine warm up its shoulder before a click causes its eyes to open and express a genuine look of shock or surprise. Predecessors of humanoid robots have done well to mimic human facial expressions however they have tended to look a little awkward and...well, robotic. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS