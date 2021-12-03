The Future Scary: Engineered Arts Unveils Ameca Humanoid Robot!
Engineered Arts has unveiled its Ameca robot and it certainly looks like something out of a science fiction film. The video shows the machine warm up its shoulder before a click causes its eyes to open and express a genuine look of shock or surprise. Predecessors of humanoid robots have done well to mimic human facial expressions however they have tended to look a little awkward and...well, robotic. Posted By Persist
