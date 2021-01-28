Well Damn: Proud Boys Leader Was A ‘Prolific’ FBI Informant!

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters. Posted By Persist

