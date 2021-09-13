Thailand Police Suffocate Drug Suspect While Demanding $60K... Then Lied Saying He Died From An Overdose! (CCTV Footage)

BROKEN? 25,310 views

"Policemen in Thailand suffocate drug suspect while demanding 2 million Thai Baht ($60,000). The man only had half. The Policemen didn't try to resuscitate the man and only threw water on the back of his head.
The man's girlfriend was in a cell in the same police station. They told her he swallowed drugs and died from an overdose. They also paid the hospital doctors to write the cause of death as a drug overdose. And then the cctv footage leaked." - WORLDSTAR Viewer
