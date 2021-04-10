"I'm Afraid To Get Out...Yea, You Should Be" US Army Lt. Gets Held At Gunpoint, Pepper Sprayed & Assaulted During Traffic Stop!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.



Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out."



"Yeah, you should be!" one of the officers responded during the stop at a gas station.



In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated during the traffic stop in the town of Windsor. The two sides in the case dispute what happened after a second police officer joined the first one in the stop. At the time, Nazario was coming from his duty station and going home, attorney Jonathan Arthur told The Associated Press on Friday.



"Graduated from Virginia State University. He was commissioned out of their ROTC program. He's an officer in the United States armed forces," Arthur said. "These guys decide to do this to him."



Asked about Nazario's condition after the incident, Arthur said, "He's definitely not doing too well."