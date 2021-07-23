Whoa: Acrobat Injured After Falling During His Performance At Barnstable County Fair In Massachusetts!
An acrobat is recovering in the hospital after falling approximately 20 feet from the “Wheel of Destiny” at the Barnstable Fair in Falmouth. His father says he has three cracked ribs and a punctured lung. Nock’s family member will step in while the acrobat recovers from his injuries. He is expected to be released from the hospital and says he will continue performing once hes healed. Posted By Persist
