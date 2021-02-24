"Do That Sh*t Again, I'll F*kn Kill You" Cop Pulls Gun And Threatens To Kill Driver For Passing On The Right During A Road Rage Incident!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a Harris County deputy pulling a gun on a driver on the South Loop Monday afternoon.



George Dickerson said he and his work partner merged onto the South Loop from US-59 around 1:40 p.m. Monday and got caught in a funeral procession.



Dickerson said the cars in the procession were in the inside lane and two motorcycle officers were in the next lane. He adds he got into the lane the officers were occupying in order to pass the car in front of him.



"I really just wanted to get in front of that car, so I did that," Dickerson recalled. "The cop in the front slowed down, so I couldn't go around. Then, the other one came around and I was like 'What? What's going on?' He was like 'Stop.'"



Dickerson told ABC13 that before he could stop, the officer in front of him slammed on the brakes, so he did the same, as well as the deputy behind him.



"He went around the truck, stopped and parked in front of us," Dickerson said. "I'm in the left lane in the middle of the freeway and he gets off his bike with his gun drawn and comes at me and as soon as I see his gun drawn I put my hands in the air and said, 'I don't want any trouble.'" Posted by JR