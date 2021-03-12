High School Basketball Announcer Caught On Hot Mic Calling Girls Team The N Word For Kneeling During Anthem!
A basketball announcer was caught on a hot mic calling a high school girls’ team the N-word as they kneeled in protest during the national anthem. The Norman High girls’ team kneeled in protest before their quarterfinal in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament against Midwest City. "They're kneeling? F***** n*****," the announcer can be heard saying on the National Federation of State High School Associations online stream, a short video of which was shared and viewed widely on Twitter. He later apologized and blamed his racist statements on his diabetes. Posted by Abdul
