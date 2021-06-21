Heated: Woman Gets Arrested After Trying To Attack A Photojournalist ... Has A Spit Hood Placed Over Her Head!
A rollover accident at S. Euclid Ave & Logan Ave in San Diego turned violent when a photojournalist was nearly attacked by one of the women involved. The woman was recorded arguing with police when she spotted the man filming her and asked the officer why she was being filmed. The officer ignores her. Shortly thereafter, the woman attacks the photojournalist. The officer tackles her and cuffs her. A spit hood was placed over her head before being placed into an ambulance. Posted By Persist
