Hold Up: YouTuber Spends Over $70,000 For A 10 Foot Tall PS5 That's Actually Functional & Customizes It!
Youtuber ZHC chronicles his work with a team of artists to customize a $70,000 PS5 standing 10 feet tall. The giant PS5 is the largest functioning console in existence as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. ZHC took time during the 100-hour challenge to customize the PS5 in order to give back to the community as he gave away a bunch of PS5's as well. Posted By Persist
