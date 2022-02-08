NYPD Release 13 Sec Footage Of Shooter Who Almost Killed Brooklyn Drill Rapper, Nas Blixky... Fired Multiple Shots! (No Arrests Have Been Made)
"On 1/27/22 at approx. 9:15 AM, vicinity of Montgomery St & Rogers Ave
@NYPD71PCT
Brooklyn. The suspect shot a 22-year-old male victim multiple times. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500." - NYPD Crimestoppers
