Meanwhile In New York: Driver Runs Over Officer While Trying To Flee A Traffic Stop!
An NYPD cop was dragged down a Bronx street by a car when a driver tried to flee a traffic stop, leaving the officer with a fractured ankle and writhing on the ground in pain. the female cop is seen standing at the open driver’s side door when the motorist suddenly accelerates, pulling her a short way down the road before she falls to the ground. The car then partially runs over the cop. Posted By Persist
