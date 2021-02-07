Fans Beat The Snot Out Of Each Other During The Spurs Vs Rockets Game!
A drunken all-out brawl broke out during Saturday's game between the Spurs and The Rockets.
The incident occurred during Houston's 111-106 loss to the San Antonio, and as usual, it was recorded and posted on social media for all the world to see. You too can check it out in the video below. And please pay special attention to the blonde guy, who took a couple of shots to the face and didn’t budge — or even feel the need to retaliate. Posted by JR
